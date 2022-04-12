Vermont Flannel Company collecting medical supplies for Ukraine

EAST BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont businesses are going above and beyond to support Ukraine.

That includes the Vermont Flannel Company, which has been collecting medical supplies to send to those who need them.

They have collected thousands of items across their five locations.

It’s a part of the larger “Vermont for Ukraine” project.

Vermont Flannel Company owner Mark Baker says he was asked if he would participate in the collection and was happy to help.

Donations include packaged medical supplies, like bandages or Tylenol.

“I think we have a small state with a big heart, and I think that you know, it comes very natural to a lot of Vermont businesses to help out. And we’ve shown that through COVID and we’ve shown that through a lot of different things. And it’s just great to be part of the Vermont community that is willing to help,” Baker said.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full conversation with Mark Baker.

Baker says Vermont Flannel is sending $5,000 worth of their blankets to Ukraine on Thursday, as well.

If you want to contribute, you can drop things off at any store from now until April 16. There have locations in Woodstock, Ferrisburgh, Johnson, Burlington and East Barre.

He says Vermont Flannel also runs a year-round program called “Flannel for Food” where they donate meals to the food bank for purchases of tote bags or blankets.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.