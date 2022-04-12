Advertisement

Vt. Air National Guard to do night training this week

The Vermont Air National Guard will be doing night flights this week as part of their regular training.
The Vermont Air National Guard will be doing night flights this week as part of their regular training.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Air National Guard will be doing night flights this week as part of their regular training.

That means you may hear F-35s taking off, landing and flying between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, April 13-14.

The Guard says there are no scheduled morning flights.

Col. David Shevchik, the commander of the 158th Fighter Wing, says night flying is a critical component of the Guard’s training.

“We must ensure our team is ready to respond in any environment or situation, for our state and nation, and we also understand that we must balance this with the impact our training has on the community,” Shevchik said in a statement.

Members of the Vermont Air Guard will head to European Command in early May as part of a U.S. rotation to help European allies.

“Our ability to deploy in support of ongoing missions in Europe with NATO allies and partners is a direct result of our daily training,” Shevchik said. “We are honored to answer our nation’s call to deter aggression, provide stability, and promote peace in the region.”

You can find updates on the Guard’s flying schedule and more information at www.vtguard.com/F35.

