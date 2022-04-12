Vt. police investigating suspicious death; person of interest detained

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in Morristown and they are questioning a person of interest in the case.

Vermont State Police say a passerby called 911 at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to report finding a man who appeared to be dead on the side of Duhamel Road near the intersection of Cadys Falls Road.

Investigators say the man’s death does not appear to be random, and they have detained a person of interest for questioning.

They say there is no indication of any danger to the community.

Police have not yet released the man’s name while his family is notified.

An autopsy will determine the victim’s cause and manner of death.

State police say the investigation is still in its preliminary stages. Anyone with information that could help is asked to call the barracks in Williston at 802-878-7111.

Our Katharine Huntley is at the scene and she will have an update for you on the Channel 3 News starting a 4 p.m.

