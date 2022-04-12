WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing/COVID update Tuesday afternoon.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 100 new coronavirus cases for a total of 118,520. There have been a total of 623 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 9.3%. The current number of hospitalizations is 28 with 5 in the ICU.

