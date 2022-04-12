BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a wet start, it sure turned out to be a beauty of an afternoon with lots of sun. Many of us saw highs in the mid 60s today. It will be a gorgeous evening, so get out there and take Max Advantage of the warm, dry weather while it’s here. Tonight will start mostly clear with increasing clouds by Wednesday morning.

A warm front will approach through the day, bringing us increasing chances for showers as the day progresses. While a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, expect scattered downpours Wednesday afternoon and night. Temperatures will be a bit tricky Wednesday. How fast the warm front moves in will determine whether we see highs in the 50s or 60s, but southern Vermont has the best chance to see highs in the 60s.

A cold front will bring a round of downpours and a better chance for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. If we see breaks of sun in the morning, it could allow temperatures to surge into the 70s ahead of the cold front in some areas. Either way, we will see widespread warmth in at least the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures will be cooler behind the cold front Friday, but it will generally be a dry day with just a small chance for a few sprinkles. Unfortunately this weekend is looking almost like a repeat of last weekend with cooler temperatures and widespread shower activity on Saturday. Sunday doesn’t look as wet, but we may still see a few scattered showers, and it will be colder and quite raw.

