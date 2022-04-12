Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today will start out wet, with a batch of showers moving through from west to east along with a weak frontal boundary. That front is a fast mover, so by the afternoon, it will be well off to our east, and high pressure will quickly build in and clear out the skies. With all the sunshine in the afternoon, most of us will jump up into the 60s for high temperatures.

It will be partly cloudy overnight, but as we get into the day on Wednesday, it will turn unsettled as a stronger, larger frontal system starts to move in from the Midwest. Showers will be on & off throughout the day, and there may be a thunderstorm or two.

That activity will continue through the day on Thursday. The cold front portion of the system will move through late in the day on Thursday with a good round of showers & possible thunderstorms.

Once that system heads out of here to the east, another bubble of high pressure will squeeze its way in here and give us a decent day on Friday with partly sunny skies.

The weekend will start out wet again with showers likely on Saturday. Right now, Easter Sunday is looking okay - dry with some sunshine . . . just a slight chance for a passing shower . . . but it will be a bit cooler.

It will stay partly sunny into the start of next week on Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the possible thunderstorms, especially later on Thursday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Your MAX Advantage Forecast