2 years since Ralph Jean-Marie disappeared from Barre motel

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday marked two years since Ralph Jean-Marie disappeared from a Barre motel in 2020.

Jean-Marie, who also went by “Rizz,” was last seen leaving the Hollow Inn & Motel in Barre on April 13, 2020.

Barre City police say his Jean-Marie wasn’t reported missing until April 15, which they say hindered their search.

Police say his disappearance is still a mystery, but they believe he was a victim of foul play.

