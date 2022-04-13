All UVM Medical Center operating rooms back online

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All of the UVM Medical Center’s operating rooms are back up and running after a burst pipe earlier this month flooded all but two of the hospital’s 23 ORs.

As of Tuesday, officials say all of the ORs are online again. Upwards of 70 surgeries were postponed by the flooding. It’s not clear how long it will take for those people to get their procedures.

The hospital doesn’t have an estimate yet for the damage but says its equipment was largely spared.

Related Stories:

UVM Medical Center starts reopening operating rooms closed by flooding

UVM Medical Center postpones surgeries after operating rooms flood

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.