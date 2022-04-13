Advertisement

All UVM Medical Center operating rooms back online

File photo
(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All of the UVM Medical Center’s operating rooms are back up and running after a burst pipe earlier this month flooded all but two of the hospital’s 23 ORs.

As of Tuesday, officials say all of the ORs are online again. Upwards of 70 surgeries were postponed by the flooding. It’s not clear how long it will take for those people to get their procedures.

The hospital doesn’t have an estimate yet for the damage but says its equipment was largely spared.

