Bennington Police participate in mental health training

The Bennington Police Department is participating in training for how they respond to mental health calls.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week the Bennington Police Department is participating in training for how they respond to mental health calls.

WCAX first told you about Burlington’s mental health training, now we are learning more about what officers are doing in Bennington.

According to a post online, officers are learning how to safely use de-escalation techniques with people in mental health or addictions crisis.

They also learning how to guide people to the right support serves and identify a mental health issue in themselves or their peers.

