Advertisement

Burlington schools seek to hire 4 principals

Some Vermont schools are hosting summer sessions to give students a chance to make up for lost...
Some Vermont schools are hosting summer sessions to give students a chance to make up for lost time in the classroom.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is working to hire several principals before the start of the new school year.

Officials say they are already in the process of hiring leaders for the Integrated Arts Academy, Edmunds Elementary, and Hunt Middle School.

They say they plan to use that applicant pool to also find a new principal for the Flynn Elementary School. It comes after the district discovered last winter that former Flynn principal Lashawn Whitmore-Sells did not have an administrative license to serve in her position.

Related Story:

Investigation of Burlington school official continues

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Brunell
Police arrest suspect in Morristown homicide, ID victim
Moraima Flores being arrested in Venezuela on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and murder, and...
Venezuelan woman charged with conspiring with former Vt. nurse in gruesome sex crimes case
A high number of COVID cases led officials to close the Glover Community School on Tuesday.
COVID cancels classes at Vermont school
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. 7-day COVID average hits 10%; Gov. threatens veto of budget

Latest News

Some business owners struggling to hire workers are lining up behind Gov. Chris Sununu’s plan...
New Hampshire businesses back $100M housing plan
File photo
Vermont long-term care facilities still struggling with COVID outbreaks
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Kayla Montgomery
Missing NH girl’s stepmom pleads not guilty to gun charges