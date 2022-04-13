Burlington schools seek to hire 4 principals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is working to hire several principals before the start of the new school year.

Officials say they are already in the process of hiring leaders for the Integrated Arts Academy, Edmunds Elementary, and Hunt Middle School.

They say they plan to use that applicant pool to also find a new principal for the Flynn Elementary School. It comes after the district discovered last winter that former Flynn principal Lashawn Whitmore-Sells did not have an administrative license to serve in her position.

