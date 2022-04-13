Advertisement

Community members question new BHS plans

By Rachel Mann
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Tuesday night, those living in Burlington shared their thoughts on a new high school. The school district is in the process of choosing one of five plans to move forward with.

One of the biggest talking points during the meeting is community members saying they’ve felt left out from the process, specifically those living around the Institute Road site.

Burlington School Superintendent Tom Flanagan says students should be out of the former Macy’s building and in a new high school by August of 2025.

“They want light. They want connection to the outdoors, but there’s also things in downtown BHS they appreciate like the central communal areas,” Flanagan explained.

While the district works on choosing a concept design for a new school, they’re also fielding questions from community members about everything from zoning to traffic.

The school is working with the city to rezone the area. As for traffic, these plans should bring in less than the previous site.

Neighbors of the high school say their biggest concern is that no one’s reached out for their input. Anyone with questions or feedback is encouraged to reach out to Flanagan.

“The old building was not accessible and needed major major work,” he explained. “At this point, I believe a new school is the best option.”

All five designs being looked at are just shy of $200-million. That doesn’t include demolition of the old buildings.

The school board is expected to make a decision on a design at their April 27th meeting.

