Coventry man accused of several sex crimes

COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Coventry man is being held in jail without bail after being accused of several sex crimes.

Andre Laramee, 70, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated sexual assault, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, and on an arrest warrant issued from New Hampshire on similar charges.

Police say officers and Vermont and New Hampshire DCF investigated Laramee.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting and conducting himself in a lewd and lascivious manner with multiple children.

Police say the Vermont crimes occurred in Coventry.

