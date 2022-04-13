Advertisement

E-cigarette makers to pay Vermont $250K over illegal online sales

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is getting $215,000 in a settlement from two online vaping retailers.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office said the companies sold vape products directly to consumers online -- which is illegal in Vermont as of July, 2019.

VR Products II LLC. will pay 125,000 and Magma Holding Inc. will pay $90,500.

The AG’s office has now settled with 23 companies over the last two years over similar violations.

