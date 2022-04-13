Kingdom Con: The history of Vermont’s biggest fraud case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another chapter is set to close on the Kingdom Con. Thursday, Bill Stenger, the former president of Jay Peak, will be sentenced for his role in the massive fraud.

He promised to help transform the Northeast Kingdom into a tourist destination and a technology hub.

“This is a wonderful day for our community and for our state,” Stenger said in September 2012.

Even state and congressional leaders bought it.

“Jobs know no political party. They know no philosophy. What they know is we need them and there’s no better example of creating jobs, I believe, in the history of this great state,” then-Vermont governor Peter Shumlin said.

But the dream Stenger pitched for the area he said he loved, turned into a nightmare and literally left a mark on the community-- a hole in the heart of downtown Newport.

The former Jay Peak president became a king of the kingdom, if you will, skilled at bringing cash to one of the most economically challenged parts of the state. There were major makeovers at Jay and Burke Mountain, and an entire block in Newport was brought down to make way for better businesses and a hotel.

Stenger did it through federal EB-5 money. Foreign investors paid $500,000 to help create job-generating businesses in exchange for a path to U.S. residency.

He first tapped into EB-5 funds in 2006. For more than a decade, 800 investors from 74 countries would fund numerous projects that Stenger said would spawn 10,000 jobs.

Until the king’s castle came crumbling down.

In 2019, federal officials announced it was a sham. A multiyear investigation uncovered the largest fraud case in Vermont’s history, the great Kingdom Con.

Stenger and his business partner Ariel Quiros moved so much money around, that the diagram looked more like a bowl of spaghetti.

Some $450 million was raised for kingdom projects. The feds say $200 million was misspent, plugging financial holes and covering expenses for other projects and a never-built biotech company the feds say that was pure fiction.

Then there’s the $50 million Quiros allegedly diverted for his own personal use, like a condo in Trump Tower.

Stenger says Quiros was the mastermind behind the Ponzi-like scheme and he was duped, too. But he admits he lied to government officials after the scam blew up.

A stark reminder of that remains on Main Street, though the kingdom is resilient and grant money continues to help.

And the investments made at Jay and Burke did spur some economic growth.

But for the man who was once seen as the golden boy, his reputation is tarnished forever.

“I live there. I care about that city. I have done everything I’ve possibly been able to do, in my own way, since 2016. And I daresay the community would agree with that,” Stenger said in August 2021.

Under Stenger’s plea deal, all the fraud charges against him were dropped. Stenger pleaded guilty to one charge of providing a false statement to the government.

He is asking the judge for home confinement citing health issues, financial hardship and great remorse for his role in the fraud.

Prosecutors are asking that Stenger serve five years behind bars.

Related Stories:

Government seeks 5-year sentence for ex-Vt. ski resort president

Merrill Lynch to pay $4.5M settlement for role in Kingdom Con

Lawyer accused of harassing, intimidating state employees in EB-5 civil action

Stenger avoids pre-sentencing hearing in Kingdom Con case

Report: Several buyers interested in Jay Peak

Vermont leaders say they referred Kingdom Con case to FBI

Documents point fingers at Shumlin administration officials in Kingdom Con

Kingdom Con defense lawyers claim Vt. brass knew about fraud

Former Jay Peak president pleads guilty in ‘Kingdom Con’ case

Stenger to take plea deal in ‘Kingdom Con’ case

Jay Peak ski area receiver reaches $32.5M settlement with Quiros’ law firm

2nd man in Kingdom Con case reaches plea deal

Settlement reached with bank in Kingdom Con case

Quiros pleads guilty in Kingdom Con fraud case

Quiros to take plea deal in Kingdom Con

Judge OKs virus-relief loan to Jay Peak, Burke ski resorts

High court says lawsuit can proceed for failed oversight in Kingdom Con case

Quiros to withdraw not guilty pleas in Kingdom Con case

Judge rejects effort to move Kingdom Con trial

Leahy: Criminal case in EB-5 scandal ‘very appropriate’

Kingdom Con defendants want trial moved; point to news coverage

Stenger joins Quiros in Kingdom Con venue change request

Mastermind of alleged Kingdom Con wants trial moved

Vermont officials still working with defrauded EB-5 investors

EB-5 investors win Vt. Supreme Court appeal

Feds uphold decision to close Vermont’s EB-5 center

Kingdom Con: Criminal charges filed in largest fraud in Vermont history

Vermont releases documents related to EB-5 Kingdom Con

Did Shumlin officials intentionally ignore Kingdom Con warning signs?

Feds, Vermont at odds over shutting down state’s EB-5 office

Vt. judge orders freeze of Quiros’ assets

Is the state of Vermont responsible for the alleged Kingdom Con?

Shumlin stayed in Quiros’ NYC luxury condo

Quiros ordered to pay millions for alleged Kingdom Con

Vt. judge orders freeze of Quiros’ assets

Is the state of Vermont responsible for the alleged Kingdom Con?

Shumlin stayed in Quiros’ NYC luxury condo

Quiros ordered to pay millions for alleged Kingdom Con

Federal receiver in ski resort fraud case gets $1.3M

Quiros will not fight SEC charges

Lawsuit focuses on state’s liability in EB-5 fraud case

Burke, Jay contractors to receive final payments

Can the state and some employees be sued over the Kingdom Con?

Proposed settlement for Quiros in Kingdom Con case

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.