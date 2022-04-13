Advertisement

Lots of broadband money, but US expansion finds speed bumps

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICTORY, Vt. (AP) - Tens of billions of dollars in federal money to improve broadband internet service in rural areas across the country are starting to reach the groups that will help provide the service, but experts say supply chain issues, labor shortages, and geographic constraints will slow the rollout.

The pandemic prompted Congress to appropriate tens of billions of dollars to help fill the digital gap exposed when millions were locked down in their homes with no way to study, work or get online medical care.

In one area of rural Vermont, a handful of residents are being served by new high-speed internet lines, but nearby communities are likely to have to wait years to see any improvement.

