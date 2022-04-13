Police arrest suspect in Barre City shooting

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is under arrest for an attempted murder in Vermont that happened back in February.

Wednesday, police arrested Abimael Figueroa, 31, in Springfield, Massachusetts.

He’s accused of shooting Jason Batchelder, 37, several times.

Barre City Police responded to the reported shooting on Feb. 23.

Investigators now say Figueroa was the gunman.

He was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and police in Springfield, Massachusetts.

He will appear at an extradition hearing in Massachusetts and faces the charge of attempted murder in Vermont.

