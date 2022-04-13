Police: Calls to Berlin homeless hotel stretching resources

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Protecting homeless Vermonters during the pandemic is putting a strain on the town of Berlin. The state’s homeless hotel program was expanded two years ago to help contain COVID, but local authorities say they don’t have the resources to support some of the social problems the program has spawned.

Berlin is home to the Hilltop Inn, and police say they spend too much time there. “We’re looking at several 100 calls just from the beginning of March till now. We’ve gotten over 158, 170 calls,” said Berlin Police Chief James Pontbriand.

The town of 2,500 has a small force with just five officers, including the chief, and he says the hotel is a strain on his staff and blowing his overtime budget. The town blames the state’s homeless hotel program, which was expanded during the pandemic.

The Hilltop has participated throughout the pandemic. State officials say around 90 Vermonters experiencing homelessness were staying at the Hilltop as of last week.

“There are homeless people that need a place to live. But sticking them in a hotel and kind of forgetting about them or putting the burden on the local community, that’s not the fix,” said Berlin Selectman David Sawyer.

Chief Pontbriand says calls are typically related to citizen disputes, disorderly conduct, substance use, trespassing, and mental health.

But a solution could be on the way. The Rutland-based Life Intervention Team was contracted by the state a little over a month ago. They focus on building relationships with residents and connecting them with services including mental health and substance abuse.

“What we’ve been trying to do is make sure that we intervene and not have those calls placed at the police department. You know, people have an argument over relationship issues, we want to be able to intervene and not have the police have to respond to these kinds of issues,” said the team’s Karim Chapman. He says the team helped lower police calls at a Rutland hotel by around 60%. “If we look at them as a problem, then we’re looking at them as a problem, we would never get to the solution. It will never get there. So, it’s not a district issue, it’s not a county issue, it’s a state issue. And it’s a pandemic.”

Now the Life Intervention Team is hoping to repeat that success at the Hilltop.

Officials at the Hilltop say no one was available to comment Wednesday.

