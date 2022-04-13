Police ‘operation’ underway in Wilder

WILDER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police say they are conducting an unspecified “operation” with local authorities in the village of Wilder.

Officials say troopers are working with the Hartford Police Wednesday and that the public will likely see an increased police presence. They say they do not believe there is a danger to the broader community.

There was no other immediate information released.

