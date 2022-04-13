Teen on mission to recognize veterans makes Green Mountain visit

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A California teen is spending his spring break in New England honoring late veterans. Vermont was the latest stop on Preston Sharp’s ‘Flags and Flowers’ tour.

Unbothered by impending rain, a group of volunteers in Montpelier Wednesday set out to honor veterans that have been laid to rest.

“Thank you for your service,” said Preston Sharp. The 16-year-old from Redding, California is spending his spring break on a tour of New England to honor veterans in each state. “I’ve honored veterans in 41 states now and honored around 280,000 veterans.”

His trip to Green Mount Cemetery makes 41 of the 50 states he plans to hit. He began his project when he was 10 during a trip to the cemetery to honor his late grandfather on Veterans Day. He noticed the nearby graves of vets did not feature the stars and stripes. “I got really frustrated that veterans weren’t being honored because they give their lives for our country,” Sharp said.

And his mom says he harped on it for hours before she eventually told him to shut up, or do something to change it. Funded by donations and fueled by the desire to remember those who served, Sharp finds himself surrounded by volunteers in every state he visits. “It makes me realize that people do care about veterans still and they’re totally not forgotten,” he said.

Among those volunteers is John Waite, Adjutant for the Sons of the American Legion Detachment of Vermont. “I think it’s outstanding that a young man from California made this his project. The way things are in the world nowadays, you don’t see a lot of that,” Waite said.

That’s a sentiment echoed by Patrick Healy, the cemetery’s director. “I was flabbergasted that there was a high school student that was doing this,” said Healy, who adds that he was happy to host and have flags by every headstone as is standard for each veteran. “Some cemeteries only allow one flag at the gate because they don’t want to trim around the flag holders, but not here. We’re going to do a little extra work and trim around them.”

As Sharp wraps up his trip to Vermont, he prepares to head to New Hampshire, and then Maine. But regardless of the state, his message remains the same. “Make sure you honor veterans everyday and not just on a holiday,” he said.

Sharp says he does plan to enlist once he’s old enough so he too can serve our country.

