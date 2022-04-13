VA Secretary makes Vermont stop

WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - United States Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough is touring the region thanks to an invite from Senator Bernie Sanders.

McDonough stopped by the VA Medical Center in White River Junction Wednesday afternoon. He’s been traveling the country visiting VA hospitals and laying out his plan for the future of the health system. It comes as the department released a new audit of the health system which identifies areas that need to be fixed. McDonough says care at the VA should be focused on two specific areas.

“Timely access to world-class care, as Senator Sanders talked about, and timely access to those benefits so that a veteran who is exposed to toxins overseas gets the care and services and benefits that he or she has earned,” McDonough said.

He will travel to Burlington Thursday where he will visit the VA’s community health clinic in the Queen City. He also plans to meet with medical students at UVM to pitch a possible career with the VA.

Related Story:

Report takes aim at White River Jct. VA services

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.