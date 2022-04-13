Vermont COVID patient reunites with family after 6 months in hospital

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It was an emotional morning at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction on Wednesday, where a COVID-19 patient was finally discharged after six months in the hospital.

Applause filled the hallway of the VA Medical Center as “Buba” Carroll Humphrey was rolled toward the exit. The team that helped save his life gave him a well-deserved send-off.

Six months ago to the day, the veteran from Island Pond was admitted to the VA after experiencing shortness of breath.

“He was quite sick,” said Dr. Peter Delong, the ICU director at the hospital. “He had bad respiratory failure and he really needed maximal medical support.”

Support that included months on a ventilator, a feeding tube, blood work and a variety of therapeutic medications.

Doctors say COVID left Humphrey near death on several different occasions.

“Anyone who survives this long in the hospital does so as a result of a huge team effort: nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, physicians, physician trainees,” Delong said.

As Humphrey made it outside, spirits were high.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: I’m just wondering, sir, how are you feeling?

“Buba” Carroll Humphrey: Pretty good right now.

His family was on hand to wish him well, including grandkids he had not seen since he first got sick.

Adam Sullivan: What do you think about this response from the public and your family and everyone showing up?

“Buba” Carroll Humphrey: It’s crazy.

When asked about the care he received at the VA, Humphrey’s message was short and sweet.

“They are the best,” he said.

nd the entire Humphrey family is grateful.

“Thank all the staff and the team for taking care of him. And it’s been quite the road,” son Kyle Humphrey said. “That was really hard for us. It was an emotional roller coaster but we all stuck together through this whole thing.”

Of course, there is still a long road to recovery, including rehab at a center in Newport. But the family says Wednesday’s discharge was a big step toward bringing Buba home.

