Vermont long-term care facilities still struggling with COVID outbreaks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont COVID rates continue to climb, the state’s long-term care facilities continue to struggle with the virus.

According to the latest state modeling this week, there are six active outbreaks totaling 188 cases. They include Franklin County Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans, Our Lady of Providence in Winooski, Greensboro Nursing Home, Burlington’s Converse Home, Helen Porter in Middlebury, and the worst outbreak -- 66 cases -- at Springfield Rivers Nursing & Rehab.

As of Wednesday, Vermont health officials reported 297 new coronavirus cases for a total of 118,993. There have been a total of 623 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 10.1%. The current number of hospitalizations is 33 with 8 in the ICU.

