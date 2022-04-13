Vt. bill aims to improve state Alzheimer’s coordination

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Upwards of 1,700 Vermonters 65 years and older will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease by 2025, a more than 30% increase from 2020, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Advocates say the numbers are likely far higher due to underreporting and misdiagnoses, and the totals do not include those under 65 years old living with the disease.

And advocates stress Vermont isn’t equipped to support them all, especially as the state’s population gets older. Christina Guessferd reports on how they’re working to fix what some advocates are calling a crisis.

The first time 55-year-old Pamela Smith noticed she was experiencing memory loss was about six years ago during a conversation with her close friend. “She kept referring to meeting my family members and I had no recollection that she had been, that she’d met my family,” Smith said.

The East Middlebury woman was a successful crisis clinician for nearly two decades and says she was scared and frustrated, but mostly embarrassed. Then, she was repeatedly misdiagnosed by her primary care provider. “For two years, every three months, I was going and saying, ‘Something is really wrong.’ ‘Oh, it’s menopause, it’s anxiety.’ I’d never had anxiety in my life,” Smith said.

Finally, three years later, a doctor told Smith she has younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease. “My IQ dropped 40 points by the time I got tested,” she said.

Despite feeling devastated, Smith says she was relieved and for the first time in years had direction. But as she began reaching out to state agencies for resources, she quickly realized the state of Vermont does not have a single, streamlined system for people with or impacted by Alzheimer’s or other dementias. “The hardest thing is knowing who do I call? That the agencies don’t know what the other agencies can do -- that was a really shocking one. You call this one, they don’t know that that one can’t help you unless you’re 60 or 65. They don’t know that one can’t help you unless you have Medicaid,” Smith said.

“We have every family trying to figure it out on their own and it’s just not effective and it’s not fair,” said Meg Polyte with the Vermont Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association. She says communication and coordination between various statewide organizations on aging and the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) are wholly inadequate.

Vermont Senate Bill 206 seeks to fill the gaps. It would appoint a statewide program coordinator for Alzheimer’s to gather and disseminate information to those living with the disease, caregivers, loved ones, and physicians. DAIL would be responsible for collecting accurate Alzheimer’s-related data and including Alzheimer’s specific policies in the state plan on aging.

“These small differences can make a system go from being unhelpful to being helpful, or you’re unable to navigate it to being able to navigate it,” Polyte said. But she says the bill does not come with any appropriations for additional services. Polyte says she believes S.206 will pave the way for additional legislation that focuses on critical funding and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Smith has pivoted her life’s purpose to holding the state accountable. “There will come a day when somebody with Alzheimer’s can call any one of those agencies that I called and get answers as to who else can actually help,” she said.

The Vermont Senate passed the bill last month and the House is expected to take action on the measure on Friday. If it passes the House, the bill will head to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont is hosting an advocacy day at the statehouse on April 27. You can call the 24/7 Alzheimer’s Association hotline at (800) 272-3900 to speak to a live person about resources for those impacted by Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

