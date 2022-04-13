Advertisement

Vt. man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in stabbing death

Seth Brunell
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man is facing a second-degree murder charge in a stabbing death in Morristown, police said.

Seth Brunell, 43, who police describe as a transient, was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in Hyde Park to answer the charge.

A preliminary investigation has determined the victim, Zachary Barbeau, 29, also known as Fern Feather, of Hinesburg, was stabbed to death on Tuesday.

Police say Brunell and Barbeau met several days ago and they had been spending time together.

The two were spotted in a vehicle by a Lamoille County sheriff’s deputy at about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Lamoille North Supervisory Union in Hyde Park.

Police say that before 10:15 a.m., Barbeau and Brunell arrived in a vehicle at a location about two miles away in Morristown. At around 10:20 a.m. a passerby called 911 to report finding a person who appeared to be dead.

Brunell told police he was defending himself after Barbeau made a sexual advance and attacked him, but investigators observed no injuries or evidence of a struggle or an assault on Brunell, police said.

An attorney for Brunell could not immediately be reached.

Police investigate a suspicious death in Morristown on Tuesday.
Police investigate a suspicious death in Morristown on Tuesday.(WCAX)

