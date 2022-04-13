Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast.
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Today won’t be as warm & sunny as it turned out to be on Tuesday when we hit 66° for a high in Burlington. But still, temperatures will be running above normal (normal high in Burlington is now 53°). It will also be a bit unsettled with scattered, on-and-off showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, especially the further north you are.

Thursday will be a more active weather day with a few scattered showers & possible thunderstorms throughout the morning. Then a more organized line of showers & thunderstorms will move through, coming along with a cold fron that will be moving west to east, from mid-afternoon through the evening. Some of the thunderstorms could on the stronger side, especially the farther south you are.

We’ll clear out for a decent day on Friday.

Then, here comes the weekend, and here comes some more wet weather. Another front will move through with rain showers on Saturday, especially later in the day. It won’t be quite as soggy on Easter Sunday, but there still may be a sprinkle . . . or even some mountains flurries. Otherwise, most of us will stay dry, but it will be a cool day.

It will start to warm up a bit as we get into next week, with a partly sunny Monday. But by Tuesday, another frontal system will swing through with yet another round of showers.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be monitoring the weather conditions on Thursday for any potential severe thunderstorms, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

