Advertisement

Alburgh student suffers medical emergency

File photo
File photo
By Rachel Mann
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Emergency responders were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center Thursday afternoon for a student having a medical emergency.

The Vermont State Police say a 12-year-old student was brought to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans for an asthma-related condition. There’s no update on the girl’s condition. The school district had no immediate information either.

Multiple agencies responded to the school, where both staff and students were visibly upset.

Our Rachel Mann is gathering further details.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Brunell
Police arrest suspect in Morristown homicide, ID victim
Police made an arrest in Wilder on Wednesday after explosive devices were found at a home on...
Arrest in Wilder explosives investigation
Seth Brunell
Vt. man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in stabbing death
Andre Laramee
Coventry man accused of several sex crimes
Abimael Figueroa
Police arrest suspect in Barre City shooting

Latest News

File photo
Shaheen pushing for increased child care funding
Congresswoman Annie Kuster toured Lebanon Thursday with city officials.
Sidewalk improvements underway in Lebanon
Bill Stenger-File photo
Stenger sentenced to 18 months for Kingdom Con
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage