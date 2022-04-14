Alburgh student suffers medical emergency

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Emergency responders were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center Thursday afternoon for a student having a medical emergency.

The Vermont State Police say a 12-year-old student was brought to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans for an asthma-related condition. There’s no update on the girl’s condition. The school district had no immediate information either.

Multiple agencies responded to the school, where both staff and students were visibly upset.

Our Rachel Mann is gathering further details.

