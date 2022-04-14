Analysis: The words we use when discussing trans people

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The violent death of a transgender woman this week in Morristown and the response from authorities and the media have raised a number of issues when it comes to how we speak about the trans community.

Darren Perron spoke with Kell Arbor with the Vermont Pride Center about the use of proper pronouns, what deadnaming is, and other issues.

