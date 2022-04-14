Advertisement

Analysis: The words we use when discussing trans people

By Darren Perron
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The violent death of a transgender woman this week in Morristown and the response from authorities and the media have raised a number of issues when it comes to how we speak about the trans community.

Darren Perron spoke with Kell Arbor with the Vermont Pride Center about the use of proper pronouns, what deadnaming is, and other issues.

Related Stories:

Morristown murder suspect pleads not guilty

Vt. man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in stabbing death

Police arrest suspect in Morristown homicide, ID victim

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Brunell
Police arrest suspect in Morristown homicide, ID victim
Police made an arrest in Wilder on Wednesday after explosive devices were found at a home on...
Arrest in Wilder explosives investigation
Seth Brunell
Vt. man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in stabbing death
Andre Laramee
Coventry man accused of several sex crimes
Abimael Figueroa
Police arrest suspect in Barre City shooting

Latest News

Super Senior: Michael Strauss
Lebanon center to treat new moms in recovery
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., right, and Amy Klobuchar D-MN give a briefing at Ukrainian...
Shaheen defends New Hampshire's role as first primary state
Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital
Lebanon center to treat new moms in recovery
Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast