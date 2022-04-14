Burlington-based photographer returns from Ukraine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington-based photographer James Buck just got back from Ukraine, where he was working with Project Hope. On Wednesday, he shared his photos with a handful of people at Burlington City Arts.

He says by sharing these photos, he hopes people will look beyond their daily lives, being able to connect with those suffering right now.

“There’s something really heartbreaking about being in a country at war,” Buck explained. “People are both alive, but not really alive.”

He spent his time in Ukraine photographing hospitals, patients, and his eventual departure. Buck was primarily taking photos at a transplant hospital in Lviv.

“Life is going on, but things are shut down,” Buck continued. “An organ transplant can’t wait until the end of the war. The donor is ready. The recipient is ready or people are going to die.”

Buck’s work primarily focuses on humanitarian efforts. The goal of documenting them is to give these tragedies a face, a name, and a story, helping those at a distance better understand those situations.

“It’s really interesting life carries on,” said Milton Rosa-Tiz, a BCA board member. “We tend to think when war breaks out, everything shuts down and people leave the country, but the reality is the majority of people remain.”

Buck says getting into Ukraine was difficult, but leaving even harder.

“At the border women and children seperated from men because they had to stay because of war,” Buck described. “These men kind of clinging on to the chain link fence, watching their family walk into the distance crying, families just being torn apart.”

While getting these photos is difficult, Buck says they have an important role to play in how people view war.

My hope is that documenting what happens gives people a window into other people’s lives and allows people to care from a distance.

Burlington City Arts should be posting Buck’s full presentation online in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.