MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Middlebury men’s lacrosse team rallied from several deficits, but could not recover from a 7-0 fourth quarter run in their 18-11 loss to #11 St. Lawrence Wednesday afternoon at Youngman Field. With the loss, Midd falls to 6-6 on the season.

