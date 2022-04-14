Advertisement

Morristown murder suspect pleads not guilty

Seth Brunell was arraigned in Hyde Park Thursday.
Seth Brunell was arraigned in Hyde Park Thursday.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - The man charged with the stabbing death of a Hinesburg resident earlier this week pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree murder charges.

Police say Seth Brunell, 43, fatally stabbed Fern Feather, 29, on Tuesday in Morristown. According to court documents, Brunell spent several days with Feather and he claimed Feather made a sexual advance. Brunell claimed he stabbed Feather in self-defense.

Feather recently came out as a transgender woman. Police and prosecutors have not yet said if that was a factor in the case.

Governor Phil Scott Tuesday in a statement said the country has seen disturbing hostility towards the transgender community. “Unfortunately, recent events show we are not immune to this in Vermont, and we must commit to continuing our work to make Vermont a more inclusive and welcoming place,” Scott said.

The judge ordered Brunell to be held without bail.

Related Stories:

Vt. man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in stabbing death

Police arrest suspect in Morristown homicide, ID victim

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Brunell
Police arrest suspect in Morristown homicide, ID victim
Police made an arrest in Wilder on Wednesday after explosive devices were found at a home on...
Arrest in Wilder explosives investigation
Seth Brunell
Vt. man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in stabbing death
Andre Laramee
Coventry man accused of several sex crimes
Abimael Figueroa
Police arrest suspect in Barre City shooting

Latest News

Vermont Law School announces new president
Britany Barron/File
Woman to be released on parole in NH decapitation case
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
New Hampshire State Police are searching for a driver who led them on a pursuit on Interstate...
I-93 driver pursuit leads to crash, suspected fentanyl find