Morristown murder suspect pleads not guilty

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - The man charged with the stabbing death of a Hinesburg resident earlier this week pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree murder charges.

Police say Seth Brunell, 43, fatally stabbed Fern Feather, 29, on Tuesday in Morristown. According to court documents, Brunell spent several days with Feather and he claimed Feather made a sexual advance. Brunell claimed he stabbed Feather in self-defense.

Feather recently came out as a transgender woman. Police and prosecutors have not yet said if that was a factor in the case.

Governor Phil Scott Tuesday in a statement said the country has seen disturbing hostility towards the transgender community. “Unfortunately, recent events show we are not immune to this in Vermont, and we must commit to continuing our work to make Vermont a more inclusive and welcoming place,” Scott said.

The judge ordered Brunell to be held without bail.

