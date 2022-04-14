Advertisement

Lebanon center to treat new moms in recovery

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A new partnership will establish a residential treatment center in Lebanon for new moms recovering from substance use disorder.

It will be housed at the Homestead building on the campus of Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital. A new nonprofit, Families Flourish Northeast, will run the center. Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Congresswoman Annie Kuster helped secure half a million dollars in federal funding to get the project off the ground.

“There is a big need for this kind of facility, but this kind of facility can be so impactful. If we can treat and prevent neonatal addiction. Healthier babies, healthier moms, healthier families,” said Alice Peck Day CEO Sue Mooney.

Officials from Families Flourish Northeast say they still need to raise about $4 million for the new center. The goal is to have it open for families in 2024.

