Nolan lags behind Welch in Senate campaign cash

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - First quarter fundraising totals are due later this week from candidates vying for Vermont’s U.S. Senate seat but so far show Congressman Peter Welch has a substantial lead over his Republican challenger Christina Nolan.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Matt Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College, about the money race and how Nolan will have to walk a fine line to attract Vermont voters while keeping the national GOP agenda at arms-length.

