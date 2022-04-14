Advertisement

Nolan lags behind Welch in Senate campaign cash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - First quarter fundraising totals are due later this week from candidates vying for Vermont’s U.S. Senate seat but so far show Congressman Peter Welch has a substantial lead over his Republican challenger Christina Nolan.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Matt Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College, about the money race and how Nolan will have to walk a fine line to attract Vermont voters while keeping the national GOP agenda at arms-length.

Related Stories:

YCQM: Feb. 27, 2022

Nolan to run for US Senate

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Brunell
Police arrest suspect in Morristown homicide, ID victim
Police made an arrest in Wilder on Wednesday after explosive devices were found at a home on...
Arrest in Wilder explosives investigation
Seth Brunell
Vt. man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in stabbing death
Andre Laramee
Coventry man accused of several sex crimes
Abimael Figueroa
Police arrest suspect in Barre City shooting

Latest News

Super Senior: Michael Strauss
Lebanon center to treat new moms in recovery
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., right, and Amy Klobuchar D-MN give a briefing at Ukrainian...
Shaheen defends New Hampshire's role as first primary state
Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital
Lebanon center to treat new moms in recovery
Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast