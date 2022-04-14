Nolan lags behind Welch in Senate campaign cash
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - First quarter fundraising totals are due later this week from candidates vying for Vermont’s U.S. Senate seat but so far show Congressman Peter Welch has a substantial lead over his Republican challenger Christina Nolan.
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Matt Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College, about the money race and how Nolan will have to walk a fine line to attract Vermont voters while keeping the national GOP agenda at arms-length.
