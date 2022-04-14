Police: burglar used body to break into Jericho Jolly

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a man they say used his body to break into the Jolly convenience store in Jericho.

Vermont State Police released photos of the man they are looking for. They say he burglarized the store on Route 15 early Thursday morning just before 2 a.m. Troopers say security footage shows the man using his body to run through the glass before entering. They say he stole tobacco products and ran off.

Police are asking you to give them a call if you recognize him.

