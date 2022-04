RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash in Rutland Town kills one driver.

It happened Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. on East Pittsford Road.

Vermont State Police say 40-year-old Nathan McPhee drove off the road and hit a power pole.

He was taken to the hospital, but died.

Police say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

