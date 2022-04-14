Sidewalk improvements underway in Lebanon

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A major sidewalk improvement project is underway in the city of Lebanon.

The project is part of a 10-year plan to connect the city to pedestrian traffic. Congresswoman Annie Kuster helped secure nearly $300,000 for the current section under construction. She toured the area Thursday with city officials who say the improvements are long overdue.

“It is now in Safe Routes to Play, our master plan, Alive Peck Day’s planning documents, our advanced transit planning documents. It’s all coalesced to say we need this, and the timing is right,” said the city’s Rebecca Owens.

The whole 1.3-mile sidewalk improvement will cost the city around $3 million, however, officials say that cost is rising due to inflation.

