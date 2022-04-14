Advertisement

St. Michael’s softball chases home run record

Purple Knights are three home runs away from hitting a new program mark
By Jake Stansell
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Going yard is what the St. Michael’s Purple Knights softball team does best.

The Purple Knights are on the verge of setting a new program record in home runs hit in a single season. Twenty-three is the magic number that was set in 2007. This year’s softball team is two home runs shy of at least tying it and three homers from officially breaking it.

St. Michael’s is averaging one home run per game. Through 21 games played, the Purple Knights have slugged 21 home runs that leads the conference in the NE10. There are 16 more games to go in the regular season with St. Michael’s on pace to send 37 softballs over the wall. A hot start saw the Purple Knights record 17 home runs in 11 games at the beginning of the season.

What makes this stretch pretty remarkable is that it’s not one or two players, it’s really the whole lineup that can go deep. Eight different players on the St. Michael’s roster have blasted at least one home run with freshman Jenna Devens leading the way with five.

“Our pitchers are out there knowing that, ‘Hey, I don’t have to throw a perfect game. My offense is going turn around and get some of those runs back,’” St. Michael’s head softball coach Nick Goodreau said.

