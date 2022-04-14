Vermont Law School announces new president

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Law School Thursday announced the hiring of its next president.

Rodney Smolla, who previously served as the dean and a professor at Delaware Law School of Widener University, will become VLS’ president on July 1.

A first-generation college student, Smolla received his JD from Duke University School of Law and his BA from Yale.

Former law school president Thomas McHenry stepped down last year after a tumultuous tenure that included ushering the school through the start of the pandemic, a drop in enrollment, and financial instability that led to controversial cuts of tenured professors.

Officials say Smolla’s appointment represents the first in a series of personnel and operational changes in a strategic plan aimed at growing the school’s programs and enrollment.

Our Cat Viglienzoni speaks with Smolla tonight on the Channel 3 News at 4 about what he hopes to bring to the law school.

