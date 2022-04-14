Advertisement

Westford home destroyed in fire; residents get out safely

A home in Westford is gone after a garage fire spread.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A home in Westford is gone after a garage fire spread.

Firefighters were called to Buchanan Lane Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m.

We’re told the fire started in the attached garage and spread to other parts of the house.

Crews say the people inside knew to get out thanks to a smoke detector.

One person has a minor burn injury on his leg.

We don’t know what caused the fire, but police say the home is a total loss and most of the contents are too.

