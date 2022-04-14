Westford home destroyed in fire; residents get out safely
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A home in Westford is gone after a garage fire spread.
Firefighters were called to Buchanan Lane Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m.
We’re told the fire started in the attached garage and spread to other parts of the house.
Crews say the people inside knew to get out thanks to a smoke detector.
One person has a minor burn injury on his leg.
We don’t know what caused the fire, but police say the home is a total loss and most of the contents are too.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.