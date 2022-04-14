BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! An active weather day is ahead of us as a frontal system moves through from west to east.

There may be a few, scattered showers on & off through the morning hours, then some sunshine around mid-day with a spike in temperatures. Many of us will get well into the 60s for highs, and even a few low 70s.

The best bet for showers and thunderstorms will be mid-to-late afternoon and evening as the cold front part of this system moves through from west to east. Some of the thunderstorms could bring some locally heavy downpours, small hail, potentially damaging wind gusts, and lots of lightning & thunder.

The stormy weather will move out tonight and skies will clear. That will set us up for a pretty sunny Friday, but it will be breezy out of the SW, especially in northern NY, closer to the St. Lawrence Valley. And there will still be a chance for some showers late in the day.

Once again, we are looking at a cool, wet weekend. Rain showers are a good bet on Saturday, and possibly even some mountain snow showers. Easter Sunday will be cooler than Saturday, and there is still a chance for a few rain showers, and some mountain snow showers.

It will clear out and warm up a bit for the start of next week. Then a system will come through with more rain showers . . . and possible mountain snow showers . . . as we get into the day on Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on those storms coming at later today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.