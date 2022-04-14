BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain showers will come to an end overnight Thursday night with clearing skies to start the day on Friday. Plan on plenty of sunshine for Friday morning and temperatures starting the day in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be a nice end to the work week with some increasing clouds by Friday afternoon, but temperatures still warming up into the upper 50s and low 60s. There is the chance for late evening showers on Friday, ahead of our next weather system arriving for Friday night and Saturday.

It will be a cloudy and cool start to the weekend with rain showers and mountain snow showers for Saturday. Highs will be cooler than they have been with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain and snow showers will continue into Saturday night with the chance of showers again on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures for Easter Sunday. Highs will only manage the mid to upper 40s.

Sunshine will be back briefly on Monday with highs in the low 50s. We’ll see another chance for rain showers on Tuesday with cloudy skies. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the middle and end of the week. Highs will remain a few degrees below normal with temperatures in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.