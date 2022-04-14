BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will return to the region on Thursday, as temperatures warm up into the mid 60s. We’ll see a chance for a few showers Thursday morning, followed by a line of showers and thunderstorms by the late afternoon and evening. The best chance for thunderstorms will be in southern Vermont by the late afternoon and into the evening. Showers will linger into the overnight with overnight lows dropping back down into the upper 30s and low 40s.

It will be a nice end to the work week with partly sunny skies on Friday and highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds thicken up again by late in the day, with showers returning by early Saturday morning. Saturday will be another cool and cloudy day with showers likely. Rain will wrap up Saturday night, with drier weather expected for the second half of the weekend on Sunday. Easter will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll get some sunshine back on Monday with highs in the 50s. With more rain on the way for Tuesday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal through the end of the week with highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.