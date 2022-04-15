Burlington Police search for man who fired gun downtown

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who fired a gun multiple times early Friday morning in City Hall Park in Burlington.

The Burlington Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. They say an unidentified male displayed a firearm in the park and then fired several shots into the air. No one was struck.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video as he fled east to Church Street and then continued east on College Street. Police say there were reports around the same time of shots fired in the Hill Section near upper College Street and in Jeanne Mance Hall on Pearl Street.

Police say it’s the third gunfire incident of 2022.

Related Stories:

Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter

Police: Burlington man smashed car window with handgun

Prosecutor: Recent Burlington shootings involved many of the same people

Weinberger addresses scourge of downtown gunfire

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.