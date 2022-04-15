Advertisement

Burlington Police search for man who fired gun downtown

Burlington gun suspect.
Burlington gun suspect.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who fired a gun multiple times early Friday morning in City Hall Park in Burlington.

The Burlington Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. They say an unidentified male displayed a firearm in the park and then fired several shots into the air. No one was struck.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video as he fled east to Church Street and then continued east on College Street. Police say there were reports around the same time of shots fired in the Hill Section near upper College Street and in Jeanne Mance Hall on Pearl Street.

Police say it’s the third gunfire incident of 2022.

Related Stories:

Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter

Police: Burlington man smashed car window with handgun

Prosecutor: Recent Burlington shootings involved many of the same people

Weinberger addresses scourge of downtown gunfire

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Alburgh student suffers fatal medical emergency
Rutland Town crash leaves one man dead
Seth Brunell
Vt. man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in stabbing death
Seth Brunell was arraigned in Hyde Park Thursday.
Morristown murder suspect pleads not guilty
"Buba" Carroll Humphrey's family was on hand to wish him well after his six-month hospital...
Vermont COVID patient reunites with family after 6 months in hospital

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
File photo
NH home grow marijuana bill moves forward
Pamela Smart/File
Pamela Smart’s lawyer asks court to order sentence hearing
UVM workers rallied Friday for higher wages.
UVM workers rally for higher wages
File Photo
Plattsburgh man arrested in racially-charged incident against SUNY student