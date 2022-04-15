Detention hearing for man involved in Wilder explosives investigation

WILDER, Vt. (WCAX) - A hearing is scheduled for Friday to decide whether the man accused of having explosive devices in a residential neighborhood will be held without bail.

51-year-old William Hillard was arrested Wednesday and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing a destructive device.

The Vermont State Police bomb squad went to his home on Perkins Place in Wilder with a search warrant and say they found explosives, an AR-15 style rifle, and ammo.

