First woman of color to be sworn in on Vermont’s high court

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The first woman of color will be sworn in as the next associate justice of the Vermont Supreme Court Friday.

Governor Phil Scott chose Judge Nancy Waples to fill a vacancy created by a President Biden appointment.

She was confirmed by the Vermont Senate on March 25.

Friday’s swearing in ceremony will include family, friends, members of the judiciary and colleagues. It’s at 1 p.m.

It will be available on the livestream here.

