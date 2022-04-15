First woman of color to be sworn in on Vermont’s high court
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The first woman of color will be sworn in as the next associate justice of the Vermont Supreme Court Friday.
Governor Phil Scott chose Judge Nancy Waples to fill a vacancy created by a President Biden appointment.
She was confirmed by the Vermont Senate on March 25.
Friday’s swearing in ceremony will include family, friends, members of the judiciary and colleagues. It’s at 1 p.m.
It will be available on the livestream here.
