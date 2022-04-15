Game on for golf at Lake Morey

FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - The golf season is getting into full swing as courses around the region begin opening for the year.

That includes the Lake Morey Country Club in Fairlee, which is home to the Vermont Open Championship. Club employees say they are excited for things to be returning to normal this year compared to the last two, but they say the pandemic brought about some positive changes.

“Get kind of back in the rhythm. Some great things have come for the restructuring. With the patio and some other additions that have been perfect,” said Lake Morey’s Justin Bonnet.

“First swing of the year right there. I would like to say it was down the middle but it was probably a little bit to the left, but I can play it. And in 39-degree weather, we don’t care because we are just happy to be out here playing golf,” said Greg Pomeroy of Fairlee.

The Vermont Open Championship takes place June 12th through the 15h this year, which is a little earlier than normal. Tournament organizers are expecting a large field with travel restrictions eased and the Canadian border back open.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.