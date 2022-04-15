Montpelier’s ‘Bill the Barber’ hangs up his clippers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Montpelier’s barber is hanging up his clippers after a long career.

Thousands of men in 56 years have entrusted ‘Bill the Barber’ to make them look good, but on Thursday Bill Calkins performed his last cut. “I’m going to miss the people. Fifty-six years is a long time,” Calkins said.

But before closing up shop for good, more than a hundred of his customers came in for a parting trim.

“He is a swell guy and he will be missed. Sometimes you don’t know what you’re going to miss until it’s done,” said Neil Matheson, who has been coming to the shop for the past five years.

Calkins went to barber college back in the ‘60s. In 1990, he opened at his current spot in Montpelier. But for Calkins, it’s everything that comes with barbering that he loves best. “I’m going to miss running my mouth, making guys handsome, all the talk that we do in here and so on, almost like a meeting at the town hall sometimes,” he said.

And according to his customers, they came for the haircut but stayed for the chat. “Last time I was here it took me three hours to get a haircut,” Matheson said. “They say that women are the ones that gossip... There’s more gossip that goes through here than you can believe.”

“He’s a nice guy to come and visit with. He’ll talk to you while he’s cutting your hair. He’s generally an all-around nice guy,” said Charles DuPont, who has been getting Bill’s cut since he was six.

Calkins says that there were some tough years, like when people grew their hair out during the ‘70s, and when business plummeted during the pandemic. But Calkins says he stuck with it because he loved it. “You gotta stick with your principles. I went to school for all of this. This is my career. I’m going to stick with it til the end -- which is today,” he said.

Now he’s looking to find a place in Florida before next winter. The sign on his window says “See Ya.” It’s the very same message his father said to Calkins when he moved down to Florida years ago. “I guess over the years I meant something to some people and I’m going to miss them all,” Calkins said.

