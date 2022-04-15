NH congressional delegation against DNC primary proposal

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s congressional delegation is among those giving a thumbs down to plans to take away the Granite State’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Democratic Party officials approved a plan Wednesday that does away with the current, traditional set of early states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina. The new plan would prioritize more diverse battleground states.

Both New Hampshire Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen say that’s not sitting well with them. “It’s a place where candidates can come, they don’t have to have a huge bankroll. They have to engage with voters and talk about what they would do as President. I think New Hampshire will remain first and I am going to do everything I can to ensure that happens,” Shaheen said.

New Hampshire is required by state law to hold its primary before any other state. The DNC rules committee is expected to make its final decision on the voting calendar by August or September.

