Preventing suicide in NH’s younger population

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, NH. (WCAX) - Mental health advocates in New Hampshire are working to prevent suicide, among the state’s younger population.

Congressman Annie Kuster helped secure $380,000 in federal funding to help train adults how to spot the warning signs.

The money is being administered through NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Officials say the pandemic made mental health issues worse among teens and young adults.

“Working on educating teachers, coaches, cafeteria workers, anyone who might be in their day to day life working with teens so that they recognize the signs of a young person that is dealing with depression and anxiety and may be making an attempt at taking their own life” says, Representative Annie Kuster.

According to NAMI, about 11% of young adults, ages 18-25 report that they’ve had serious thoughts about suicide.

