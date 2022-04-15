Advertisement

Shaheen calls for more support for Ukraine

Senator Jeanne Shaheen
Senator Jeanne Shaheen(Efrem Lukatsky | AP)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen says more needs to be done to support Ukraine as the bombing in the country continues.

Shaheen says she applauds the Biden administration’s recent announcement to send $800 million in additional weapons and gear to Ukraine. She also says humanitarian efforts need to continue in the war-torn county to support the victims of what she calls an “un-holy and un-provoked war.”

“We are seeing more and more the horrific actions by the Russian military in Ukraine against the Ukrainian people. It is hard to imagine that could be happening in the 21st century, so we need to support the courageous Ukrainian people who are standing up to Vladimir Putin,” said Shaheen

She says that in addition to military aid, the United States government needs to increase sanctions against Russia to cut off the money to fund the war.

