Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal will pay funeral expenses for 3-year-old killed by stray bullet, family says

By Gray News Staff and WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Hall-of-fame basketball player Shaquille O’Neal is going to pay for the funeral expenses for a 3-year-old Louisiana boy who was killed by a stray bullet while in bed on Wednesday.

Baton Rouge police said Devin Page Jr. was sleeping inside a home in Baton Rouge.when the bullet hit him.

Family members confirmed to WAFB that O’Neal, a collegiate star at LSU, would take care of the costs.

Devin had just started preschool and loved playing with his siblings, his family said.

“Until it happens to you, until the gun is shot at your house, you know, until the bullets come through your window, you don’t get involved. You have nothing to say,” his grandmother, Cathy Toliver, said. “But you don’t want this feeling that we have right now. You don’t want the feeling of knowing that you’ll never see your grandbaby or your son again. You don’t want that feeling.”

Family members said they tried leaving the home after hearing gunshots nearby several nights in a row, but the mother was told she would have to pay thousands of dollars to move.

“I try to stick it out. Now that I stick it out, this is the outcome of what happened. My son got killed,” Devin’s mother Tye Toliver said.

Police have not announced any arrests, and investigators are continuing to work on the case.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Alburgh student suffers fatal medical emergency
Rutland Town crash leaves one man dead
Seth Brunell
Vt. man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in stabbing death
Seth Brunell was arraigned in Hyde Park Thursday.
Morristown murder suspect pleads not guilty
"Buba" Carroll Humphrey's family was on hand to wish him well after his six-month hospital...
Vermont COVID patient reunites with family after 6 months in hospital

Latest News

It's time to file your taxes!
Tax tips ahead of Monday’s deadline
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus on a store...
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US
Players hit Lake Morey Country Club Friday.
Game on for golf at Lake Morey
Senator Jeanne Shaheen
Shaheen calls for more support for Ukraine
In a neighbor’s security footage, a woman is seeing getting run over by a car twice.
VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say